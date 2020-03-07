Memorial held for Sikh Temple shooting victim who died of complications years after tragedy

OAK CREEK — This week, the Sikh community lost another member of the 2012 shooting in Oak Creek. Baba Punjab Singh was left partially paralyzed after he was shot in the head during the attack — dying as a result of that injury on Monday.

His passing brings back painful memories, but family, friends and the Sikh community will remember him — known as Baba Ji — for the life he lived.

“We are strong. The Sikh community is strong. We are somber. We are not sad, but we are resilient,” said Pardeep Kaleka of the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin.

Saturday, the temple completed a 48-hour period of continuous prayer — both in reading and in song — to honor and remember one of their faith leaders who often taught others about the Sikh faith.

“He was so close to, I can say, the God,” Inderjeet Singh Dhillon of Sikh Temple of Wisconsin said. “He had so much knowledge about our religion and our Guru Granth Sabib…our holy book.”

The hymns focused on healing and hope, perhaps fitting for a community that’s already endured the heartbreak, sadness and pain of a mass shooting.

“We have to learn to get along with each other. Don’t look at the color. Don’t look at religion,” said Dhillon.

But it’s a community now draped in resiliency, choosing to keep Baba Ji’s legacy and spirit alive well after his passing.

“Our responsibility was known to us on August 5, 2012, and we will continue on with that same responsibility,” Kaleka said.

Baba Punjab Singh was 72 years old. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters and eight grandchildren.