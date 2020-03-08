Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead near 35th & Fairmount; suspect in custody

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left one man dead early Sunday morning near North 35th Street and West Fairmount Ave.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting at 5048 North 35th Street. Upon arrival, police found one 31-year-old man who died on the scene. Another 31-year-old male was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. A 34-year-old male suffered a graze wound and is being treated.

A 26-year-old showed up at a hospital with several gunshot wounds and is being treated for his injuries. Police say he is the suspect and was taken into custody.

Police say an argument happened within a bar that resulted in shots being fired both inside and outside of the business.

Officials have not released any more information as it is still a very active scene.

