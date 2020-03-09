Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

5 UW campuses phase out coal as heating source this year

MADISON, Wis. — Five University of Wisconsin campuses are phasing out coal as a heat source this year. The campuses will transition to a combination of natural gas and heating oil.

The UW System in June will end its statewide contract to provide coal for campuses. Stout, Oshkosh, Platteville, Stevens Point and Superior campuses have upgraded their remaining coal-fired boilers to run mainly on natural gas with a fuel oil backup.

UW-Platteville sustainability coordinator Amy Seebooth-Wilson tells Wisconsin Public Radio the campus will stop using coal at the end of March. She says that will reduce the campus greenhouse gas emissions related to heat by about 20%.

