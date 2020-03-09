× Beaver Dam man sentenced to 9 months’ jail, 3 years’ probation for aiming weapon at officers

DODGE COUNTY — Richard Henke of Beaver Dam was sentenced on Monday, March 9 to nine months in jail and three years of probation for pointing a weapon at officers in October 2018.

A Dodge County jury found Henke guilty of two charges in December. Those charges include intentionally point firearm at law enforcement and domestic disorderly conduct. The same jury found Henke not guilty of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer.

It was back in October 2018 when Beaver Dam police responded to a domestic disturbance at a home near Walnut and McKinley Streets — about a block or two from Beaver Dam High School. The sheriff’s office said at the time, responding officers were involved in a “use of force” situation and fired shots, striking Henke.

Officials said Henke suffered non-life threatening injuries.

District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg issued the following statement in a news release:

“While I deeply respect the defendant’s military service and the fact that he has suffered mentally as a result of it, I also have to consider how this has impacted the officer and his family. If a person points a firearm at an officer, and that officer discharges his firearm in response, there should be a significant term of incarceration.”