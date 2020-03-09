× DNC Committee launches paid summer internship program, interns to be paid $15/hour

MILWAUKEE—The Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced on Monday, March 9 the launch of its paid summer internship program.

A news release indicates the DNCC Internship Program will provide young people from Wisconsin a chance to participate in the political process, to see how large-scale events are created, and to learn new skills that will help them grow both personally and professionally. Interns will work side-by-side with DNCC staff and have the opportunity to see the unique process that goes into building a national political convention.

Those selected will begin participation on May 18 and conclude their internships on July 20. Interns will be paid a $15 hourly wage and those enrolled in accredited schools may request course credit.

All interested applicants should visit demconvention.com/internship and click the Intern Application link in order to submit their application. Candidates must be 18 years of age or older, legally eligible to work in the United States, and complete an application by no later than March 27, 2020.