Investigation underway after driver slams into median wall on Highway 100 near I-94

WAUWATOSA -- Highway 100 was temporarily closed near 1-94 for several hours overnight following a crash. The road re-opened around 4:30 a.m.

The crash happened around midnight where Highway 100 and I-94 meet near the Milwaukee County Zoo. A vehicle was badly damaged after hitting a median wall around midnight.

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department tells FOX6 News there was a short pursuit that ended at this location.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, West Allis Police Department, and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department all responded to the scene.

No additional details have been released -- including why the pursuit started or if there were any injuries.