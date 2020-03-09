× Midwest Express ends partnership with Elite Airways, cites breach in agreement

MILWAUKEE — Midwest Express announced Monday, March 9 it has ended its partnership with Elite Airways as Midwest has filed a lawsuit against Elite, saying they breached their agreement.

In summer 2019, a partnership with Elite Airways out of Portland, Maine, was to launch flying operations for Midwest Express, while the Milwaukee-based airline pursued its own airline operating certificate and aircraft.

Midwest Express had originally announced its revival of the regional airline that would be stationed out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Initial routes would be headed to Grand Rapids, Michigan, Omaha, Nebraska, and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Although Midwest Express is discontinuing its partnership with Elite Airways, Midwest Express president Greg Aretakis says the airline’s plan continues to move forward with the goal of delivering non-stop flights with exceptional customer service.

“We are in substantial discussions with other airline operators to bring back non-stop service to Milwaukee,” Aretakis added.

Midwest Express is continuing fundraising efforts. A date has not yet been set for the start of service.