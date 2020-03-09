Open Record: Community EMS

MILWAUKEE — It’s a program designed to prevent emergencies instead of just responding to them.
The most common term for this is Community EMS — making non-emergency visits now to prevent 911 calls later.
In this episode of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire introduces us to one city’s fire department who actively uses Community EMS. Plus, FOX6 gets access to sit in on one man’s appointment. Why more cities aren’t using the program and other benefits of Community EMS.
In this episode’s Dinner Party Question find out if the Open Record team has ever felt ill-prepared on an interview for a story.
Related show links:
Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio
Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.
Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter
Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter
About the Podcast: Open Record