Open Record: Community EMS

MILWAUKEE — It’s a program designed to prevent emergencies instead of just responding to them.

The most common term for this is Community EMS — making non-emergency visits now to prevent 911 calls later.

In this episode of Open Record, Amanda St. Hilaire introduces us to one city’s fire department who actively uses Community EMS. Plus, FOX6 gets access to sit in on one man’s appointment. Why more cities aren’t using the program and other benefits of Community EMS.