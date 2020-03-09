× Wisconsin DHS: 2nd person tested positive for coronavirus; patient in Pierce County

MADSON — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Pierce County Public Health Department announced Monday, March 9 that a second person tested positive for COVID-19 — coronavirus.

DHS officials said the person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and was in isolation at home.

County health officials were working to determine people who had contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those exhibiting symptoms.

Officials scheduled a media briefing Tuesday to answer further questions.

“With a second confirmed case in our state we continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers in a news release. “As guidance is evolving, it’s important for people to monitor the DHS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) websites for the latest information on COVID-19.”

DHS officials asked that people who traveled to places with active COVID-19 in the past 14 days self-monitor and self-quarantine. If symptoms, like fever, cough, or breathing problems occur, DHS officials said they should contact their local health department and health care provider for possible testing.

“The Pierce County Public Health Department will continue to work closely with our partners to respond to this situation. The individual who tested positive is cooperating with home isolation. Their family is also staying home,” said AZ Snyder, Pierce County health officer, in the release.

The release laid out the following Pierce County Public Health Department and DHS responsibilities:

Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. People with symptoms are tested for COVID-19.

Performing follow-up testing for individuals who test positive to determine when a person can be released from isolation.

Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing.

Preparing Wisconsin for community spread of COVID-19.

If COVID-19 disease begins to spread in Wisconsin communities, DHS officials said state and local public health officials would consider community interventions such as temporary closures of child care facilities and schools, workplace social distancing measures such as replacing in-person meetings with teleworking, and modifying, postponing, or canceling mass gatherings.

Decisions about the implementation of community measures would be made by state and local officials based on CDC guidance as well as the scope of the outbreak, officials said in the release.

While the risk of getting the illness remains low, DHS officials recommended people follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including: