CVS pharmacy temporarily waives at-home prescription delivery fees

NEW YORK — In a push to help at-risk patients stay safe from coronavirus, pharmacy giant CVS is waiving fees for its prescription home delivery service.

The CVS announcement coincides with new recommendations from the CDC, which is asking higher-risk patients to stay at home in order to avoid potential contact with the virus.

Aetna Health Care is also waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications for its members — as long as they have the benefits administered through CVS Caremark.

CVS said it is working with state governments to provide the same prescription options for Medicaid members where allowable.