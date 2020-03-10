Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

‘Not a decision that comes easily:’ Nicole Koglin leaving FOX6 News after more than 15 years

Posted 9:05 am, March 10, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Anchor Nicole Koglin announced on FOX6 WakeUp Tuesday morning, March 10 that she will be leaving FOX6 News after more than 15 years.

Read her full statement below: 

"While it has been an absolute pleasure, and honor, to wake up Milwaukee for more than 15 years -- it's now time for me to be with my own family when they wake up and begin their day.

This summer I will be leaving FOX6 and saying goodbye to television news altogether. This is not a decision that comes easily for me. I love what I do here at FOX6. The great people at this station have been wonderful to me, giving me opportunities and most importantly, the chance to always be myself.

I am also incredibly grateful to the many Milwaukee families that welcome us into their homes every morning.

Please know that it is an absolute privilege that I have never taken lightly. But this is the right time for me to begin a new professional chapter.

Not yet sure exactly what that is. I'm currently job hunting - so if you've got any ideas, feel free to pass those on! In the meantime, I'll still be here with the WakeUp and Real Milwaukee teams through July.

So we've got a few more months together. I plan to soak up every moment and every smile. I hope you will do the same."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.