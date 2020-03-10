‘Not a decision that comes easily:’ Nicole Koglin leaving FOX6 News after more than 15 years

MILWAUKEE -- Anchor Nicole Koglin announced on FOX6 WakeUp Tuesday morning, March 10 that she will be leaving FOX6 News after more than 15 years.

Read her full statement below:

"While it has been an absolute pleasure, and honor, to wake up Milwaukee for more than 15 years -- it's now time for me to be with my own family when they wake up and begin their day.

This summer I will be leaving FOX6 and saying goodbye to television news altogether. This is not a decision that comes easily for me. I love what I do here at FOX6. The great people at this station have been wonderful to me, giving me opportunities and most importantly, the chance to always be myself.

I am also incredibly grateful to the many Milwaukee families that welcome us into their homes every morning.

Please know that it is an absolute privilege that I have never taken lightly. But this is the right time for me to begin a new professional chapter.

Not yet sure exactly what that is. I'm currently job hunting - so if you've got any ideas, feel free to pass those on! In the meantime, I'll still be here with the WakeUp and Real Milwaukee teams through July.

So we've got a few more months together. I plan to soak up every moment and every smile. I hope you will do the same."