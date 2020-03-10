× One set monthly price: Popular ‘Brewers Ballpark Pass’ back this season

MILWAUKEE — The Brewers Ballpark Pass is back for another year at Miller Park, allowing fans to attend as many games as their schedule allows for one set monthly price.

For just $39.99 per month, fans can gain access to a digital standing room ticket to each of the Crew’s 81 regular-season home games in 2020. There are no exclusions to nor blackouts for this one-of-a-kind offer; it’s almost too good to be true.

According to a press release, the Brewers Ballpark Pass gives fans access to all of the action in 2020 including marquee matchups against the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Subscribers will have a standing room ticket to Opening Day as well as the opportunity to get this season’s biggest giveaways.

Fans can purchase the pass now at brewers.com/BallparkPass. The subscription begins with Opening Day on March 26 (includes the remaining March and April regular-season home games) and then automatically renews. After joining, fans must download and utilize the MLB Ballpark app to access their digital tickets. Note that only two passes can be purchased per email address.

The Crew encourages fans to act quickly on this offer, as the Ballpark Pass has sold out in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

For complete details, visit brewers.com/BallparkPass.