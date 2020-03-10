× Pabst Theater Group taking precautions as coronavirus concern grows among patrons, employees

MILWAUKEE — The Pabst Theater Group has announced added health precautions at each of its four Milwaukee venues as concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus grow.

At the Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom and Back Room @ Colectivo, cleaning products approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being used to wipe down surfaces. The venues have also added additional hand sanitizer stations, and bars are stocked with disinfectant wipes.

In a statement, group owners Gary Witt and Matt Beringer also said: “We are ensuring that our employees stay informed and have the support they need to stay healthy and remain at home if they become ill.”

If you have additional questions or concerns, contact the Pabst Theater Group box office at 414-286-3205 or email talkback@ptglive.com.