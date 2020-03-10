WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 10: U.S. President Donald Trump look on during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to retired four-star Army general Jack Keane in the East Room of the White House March 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. Gen. Keane currently works as an analyst on Fox News. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Trump to launch ‘Catholics for Trump’ Coalition in Milwaukee on March 19
MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 19 to launch the ‘Catholics for Trump’ coalition.
A news release says the event, which is set to take place at the Wisconsin Center, “will bring together Catholics from across the nation who support President Trump’s re-election.” The event is slated for 4 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.