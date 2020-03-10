× President Trump to launch ‘Catholics for Trump’ Coalition in Milwaukee on March 19

MILWAUKEE — President Donald Trump is scheduled to be in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 19 to launch the ‘Catholics for Trump’ coalition.

A news release says the event, which is set to take place at the Wisconsin Center, “will bring together Catholics from across the nation who support President Trump’s re-election.” The event is slated for 4 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m.