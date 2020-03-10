Universities issue warnings, students plan spring break trips with caution amid virus spread

MILWAUKEE — Both Marquette University and UW-Milwaukee have suspended all university-sponsored programs and travel to level-three warning countries. Now, they’re also urging anyone who travels to such places for personal reasons to follow CDC guidelines upon returning.

Coronavirus concerns are amplifying on UWM’s campus as many students pack for warmer destinations ahead of next week’s spring break.

“I’m kind of scared, but I’m still going to go to Tampa and deal with it, hopefully not get it,” said student Caden Schauer.

Fellow student Sophia Schafer, a sophomore, is flying to Arizona for spring break.

“I’m just confident in the fact that I am very healthy. I wash my hands a lot, and I feel like if I wipe down my seat and everything I should be OK,” Schafer said.

The school is advising anyone who is traveling or passing through a CDC level-three country — including China, Italy and South Korea — to self-quarantine at home for 14 days before returning to campus or attending campus events. Peer health educators are also planning a resource fair for March 11 to further prepare students amid the outbreak.

“We had no idea this was going to be this big of a deal,” UWM junior Hannah Zelms, a peer health educator, said.

The precautions come as UW-Madison’s chancellor issued a statement Monday, urging students to reconsider all non-essential travel outside of Dane County.

Across the midwest, Ohio State University is suspending in-person classes — moving to online instruction. While that isn’t the case at UWM, where spring break starts March 14, or at Marquette, where students are currently on spring break, officials at both schools are regularly meeting to monitor the evolving situation.

“I feel it’s definitely a big part of people in the back of their mind, definitely,” Schafer said. “I’d rather be safe than sorry definitely in that situation.”

UWM Chancellor Mark Mone and other school administrators will be holding a news conference at 5 p.m. Tuesday to discuss developments in the outbreak.