Authorities release names of victims in fatal Town of Waukesha stabbing

WAUKESHA — Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office released the names Wednesday of the victims in a fatal Town of Waukesha stabbing that happened on Oak Grove Lane Tuesday night, March 10.

Two women — Dominique Roth, 34, and Deidre Popanda, 26 — died as a result of their injuries in the stabbing. Two other women — Desirae Popanda, 36, and Gilane Popanda, 62 — were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

One person was arrested in connection to the stabbings.

Sheriff Eric Severson said they were called out around 6:45 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and “remarks that led us to believe there might be a stabbing in progress.” The sheriff noted “a lot of dead air on the call,” and first responders found the four victims at the scene.

A man was arrested. He was on scene when first responders arrived.

Sheriff Severson would not elaborate on the victims, as family was still being notified Tuesday night.

“I do want to express our condolences to the families that are involved in this incident,” said Sheriff Severson. “This is a tragic case. Our office and the other law enforcement and fire agencies also want to express their condolences, and we’re going to do everything we can to continue this investigation, and respect the family’s privacy.”

He did say there’s no reason to believe anyone else was involved in this incident, and there’s no active or ongoing threat in the area.

“We have every reason to believe this is a lone actor,” said Severson.