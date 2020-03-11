× CDC to award Wisconsin $10M+ in aid for coronavirus response

MADISON — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing another upcoming action by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide $10,200,192 in funding to Wisconsin in support of their response efforts to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D.” The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most.

“These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”

On Friday, March 6, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response.

The CDC is contacting state health officers to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes.

To view the list of CDC funding actions to jurisdictions, CLICK HERE.