Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to coronavirus concerns

March 11, 2020

CHICAGO — Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns, according to the event’s website.

According to FOX32, Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot said all three of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parades, including two others on the south and northwest sides, will be moved to later dates.

