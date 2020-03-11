Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Google asks all North American employees to work from home

Posted 12:12 pm, March 11, 2020, by , Updated at 01:55PM, March 11, 2020

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - JANUARY 30: A sign is posted on the exterior of Google headquarters on January 30, 2014 in Mountain View, California. Google reported a 17 percent rise in fourth quarter earnings with profits of $3.38 billion, or $9.90 a share compared to $2.9 billion, or $8.62 per share one year ago. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has spelled out a new message for its North American employees: “Work from home.”

The recommendation comes in the wake of growing coronavirus concerns. Google is one of the first companies to encourage workers across an entire continent to operate off-site.

The tech giant also recently canceled its biggest annual developer conference due to the virus.  Alphabet following in similar footsteps of other tech giants like Amazon and Facebook; both of those companies called for employees in Seattle to work from home.

So far, there have been more than 250 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Washington state.

