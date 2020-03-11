Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

McDonald’s is offering up 2 new versions of its classic Big Mac sandwich

Posted 6:29 am, March 11, 2020, by , Updated at 06:31AM, March 11, 2020

NEW YORK —  A 50-year staple of the McDonald’s franchise is getting bigger and smaller!

The golden arches are offering up two new versions of its classic Big Mac sandwich —  launching the new Double Big Mac and the Little Mac.

While the normal Big Mac has two all-beef patties, the new Double Mac has four — two on top, and two on the bottom.

Fans who want all the flavor but not all the meat can opt for the Little Mac — it just has one beef patty.

Both new burgers still feature special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions all on a sesame seed bun.

They’re now available nationwide for a limited time at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

