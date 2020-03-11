× Milwaukee VA implements screenings, other precautions for coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Wednesday, March 11 announced that everyone who enters the campus will be pre-screened for coronavirus. Additionally, veterans and visitors will only be allowed to enter the hospital through the east and south entrances at the medical center.

Employees will have to show their badges for entry. Veterans and visitors will also be screened at their Green Bay, Appleton and Union Grove Clinics.

This may lengthen entry times, so patients are advised to allow for that when arriving for their appointments, according to the Milwaukee VA.

Per the Centers for Disease Control guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.

Veterans with symptoms of a fever, cough or shortness of breath, should call the nurse triage line at 1-888-469-6614 for more information, before visiting the medical center or their clinic.

Additionally, the Milwaukee VA may cancel large-group public events over the next 30 days to reduce foot traffic in the medical center. The farmer’s market and Vietnam Veteran commemoration ceremony has been canceled.

Please check the web site (www.milwaukee.va.gov) and social media pages before attending any events.

No visitors will be allowed in the Community Living Center nursing homes or Spinal Cord Injury Center. See the following press release for more information, click here.

Dan Zomchek, Milwaukee VA Medical Center director, said these current measures “are being done as an overabundance of caution to protect all our veterans, visitors and employees, while we continue to deliver world-class care.”

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventative actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

For more information about the coronavirus, click here.