KEWASKUM — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in the Town of Kewaskum.

Authorities were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11. The only person of interest in the death is in custody.

The sheriff’s office is “confident” that there is not an ongoing threat to the community related to the incident.

