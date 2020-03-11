President Trump hopes to win over Catholic voters with next visit to Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We are learning more about why President Donald Trump picked Milwaukee to launch "Catholics for Trump." The president will be in the state next week for the event.

Catholics have been on the winning side of presidential elections since 1976. They voted for the winner in each race except when they went for Al Gore. FOX6 News is told 91,000 Catholics in Wisconsin who go to church are not registered to vote. Now, the president is looking to win them -- and the White House.

President Trump won Wisconsin by less than 23,000 votes in 2016. On Thursday, March 19, he will make his second visit of the year to Milwaukee -- this time to speak to Catholics.

"We're a somewhat more Catholic state than some of the other states in America. And generally, if you're a politician, you want to grab groups of voters," said Mordecai Lee, professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. "In other words, you're in the wholesale business. You can't just pick up one voter at a time,"

The Pew Forum finds one out of four Wisconsinites are Catholics.

The president's campaign rally will take place at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee. It is not one of his big stadium rallies. FOX6 News is told to expect around 2,000 people.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin's Philip Schulman said the president should not visit.

"He and the vice president, who are supposed to be leading the fight against the coronavirus, to take their focus elsewhere, where it shouldn't be," Schulman said.

Vice President Mike Pence said the campaign is making decisions on a day-to-day basis.

"I'm very confident that the campaign will take the very best information and make the very best decision going forward," Pence said.

Vice President Pence will be campaigning in Wisconsin the same day as President Trump.

Archbishop Jerome Listecki's message to Catholics

Meanwhile, Archbishop Jerome Listecki said the Catholic church is not hosting or sponsoring the event. His complete statement to Catholics is as follows:

"To the Faithful of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, "You may have heard of the upcoming “Catholics for Trump” rally to be held on March 19, 2020 at the Wisconsin Center. Thank you to the number of Catholics who have reached out to the archdiocese, inquiring about the nature of this rally. In light of this, I would like to make clear two very important facts, and I ask that you share this information with your communities. "First, the “Catholics for Trump” rally is an event that is hosted by President Donald Trump. The event is not hosted by the Catholic Church nor the Archdiocese of Milwaukee, the local church of southeastern Wisconsin.

Second, the Catholic Church and the Archdiocese of Milwaukee are not endorsing the rally and are in no way affiliated to or sponsoring this event or campaign locally, statewide, or nationally. "As Catholics, we bring the richness of our faith to the public square. Catholic citizens are encouraged by the Church to participate in public life and contribute to the common good, including through the political process of our country. However, I would like to take this opportunity to remind the Faithful that the Catholic Church is not a political organization, nor is it politically affiliated. The mission of the Church is religious, not political. For reasons that are both theological and legal, the Church’s involvement in public life does not extend to endorsing candidates for election to public office nor calling for their defeat. "The Catholic Church seeks to uphold and protect justice, equality, human rights, and care for God’s creation through ethical and moral decision-making. The manner in which Catholics vote is entirely guided by a well-formed conscience, a well-informed mind, and a prayerful disposition guided by the Holy Spirit."