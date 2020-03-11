NBA suspends season amid coronavirus; Jazz player ‘preliminary tested positive’

MILWAUKEE — The NBA suspended its season “until further notice” after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday, March 11 for the coronavirus, a move that came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas…

Now, there will be no games at all, at least for the time being.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the Jazz player who tested positive was center Rudy Gobert.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the league nor the team confirmed the presumptive positive test..

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

The NBA "will use hiatus to determine next steps moving forward," league says. https://t.co/tWoRO8pbfT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

The Jazz and Thunder players are currently quarantined in the OKC arena, league sources tell ESPN. This is following Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

