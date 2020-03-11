× With coronavirus test results pending, UWM students happy ‘preventative measures’ taken

MILWAUKEE — At the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Tuesday, March 10, officials announced an employee of the UWM Foundation was tested Monday, March 9 for coronavirus at a Milwaukee-area hospital. The results of that test would not be available until the end of the week, officials said. On Wednesday, the UWM Foundation building was closed, along with an adjoining convenience store.

A news release from UWM said the employee became ill after contact with someone who went to a country with the Level 3 warning. The employee works in a UWM Foundation office connected to the Cambridge Commons residence hall. The residence hall remained open Wednesday. Chancellor Mone noted “a disinfecting routine” in the area, along with an ongoing public health campaign on campus to raise awareness about good hygiene practices and steps students should take to protect their health. He said additional information would be provided to students at Cambridge Commons as needed.

Mone said it’s not believed the employee would have had any contact with students since there were no interactions between the UWM Foundation office and Cambridge Commons.

Spring break extended

UWM officials announced the extension of spring break — March 15 to March 29. After spring break, officials said “UWM is preparing to move the majority of its classes for all three campuses online.” UWM officials stressed all classes would be held as scheduled until March 15.

“We are taking quick and decisive steps as a safeguard,” said Mone.

“A lot of classes that I’m in are kind of important being in person because I’m in a lot of labs, stuff like that, that requires hands-on,” said Andrea Mitchell, UWM senior.

Updated travel guidelines ahead of spring break

UWM officials in the release offered these updated travel guidelines:

All university-sponsored travel for students is canceled for the remainder of the semester. Students already overseas with study abroad programs in countries that do not have Level 3 warnings should consult with UWM study abroad administrators on whether to stay in place or return home.

University employees may not engage in university-sponsored travel to areas severely impacted by coronavirus, which currently include China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Spain. Employees who independently travel to those areas must self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to UWM.

In addition, UWM strongly discourages students, faculty, and staff from non-essential travel outside of Wisconsin through the end of the semester. Those who do travel will be expected to self-monitor for coronavirus symptoms, which include fever, cough and difficulty breathing, for 14 days.

Students respond to new information/guidance

“It’s not worth risking the health of other people around me,” said Ismael Cruz, UWM junior.

“It seems like it’s only a matter of time until the virus will eventually make its way in bigger quantities into Wisconsin, so I’m glad UWM is taking preventative measures,” said Brad Mueller, UWM junior.

While Mone strongly discouraged students and staff from traveling outside the state, some students said they planned to heed that warning, while others looked forward to taking their chances in exchange for a warmer climate during spring break.

“You have places like Los Angeles, San Diego — it’s like, under $100 for a round trip there, so for me, it’s just like, a perfect opportunity to go travel,” said Derek Leclair, UWM junior.

CLICK HERE for more via UWM’s coronavirus website.