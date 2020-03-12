× 2 pending cases of coronavirus in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Thursday, March 12 two pending cases of coronavirus in Kenosha County.

“We do not know for sure when the results will be available,” said officials with the Kenosha County Division of Health in a news release.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Other coronavirus cases in Wisconsin

Waukesha County, Fond du Lac County

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Fond du Lac County Health Department, and Waukesha County Public Health Department announced Wednesday, March 11 that a fourth, fifth, and sixth person tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

DHS officials said the Waukesha County patient was exposed while traveling in the United States and internationally, and was isolated at home.

Both Fond du Lac County patients were exposed while traveling, one in the U.S. and one internationally. One patient was taken to the hospital, while the other person was isolated at home.

County health officials were working to determine the people who were in contact with the patients to isolate or quarantine people and test those exhibiting symptoms.

They offered this travel guidance for people on a cruise in Egypt:

If you were on a cruise in Egypt and you have symptoms like fever or respiratory illness, call your provider to be tested and quarantine at home immediately.

If you were on a cruise in Egypt and do not have symptoms, call your local health department and quarantine at home immediately.

If you have been in close contact with someone who has been on a cruise in Egypt and is ill, you also need to quarantine at home and inform your local

Dane County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Tuesday, March 10 that a third person tested positive for coronavirus.

The third person to test positive (the second positive case in Dane County) was exposed while traveling in the U.S. and was isolated at home, health officials said Tuesday, noting they were working to determine the people who were in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those exhibiting symptoms.

“The diagnosis was made in the outpatient setting the patients called ahead and let them know they were coming personal protective equipment was worn appropriately and we think the risk is minimal,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

Pierce County

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Pierce County Public Health Department announced Monday, March 9 that a second person in the state tested positive for COVID-19 — coronavirus.

DHS officials said the person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. and was in isolation at home.

County health officials in an update Tuesday afternoon said the patient attended a practice Destination Imagination event at a school in Prescott on Friday, March 6, and an all-day Destination Imagination event on Saturday, March 7 at Osceola High School. Health officials said people who may have had contact with the patient would be considered “low risk,” but should monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Meanwhile, officials were working to determine all people who had contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those exhibiting symptoms.

The School District of Osceola, which is just north of Pierce County, canceled classes Tuesday, March 10 for cleaning.

Officials with the Somerset School District shared this message on social media on Monday night:

“The Somerset School District has just been made aware that an individual (not a student) who attended the Destination Imagination event at Osceola High School on Saturday, March 7, has a confirmed case of Coronavirus Disease 2019. According to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), spending time in the same indoor environment as persons known to have COVID-19 is considered to represent a low risk of exposure to the virus. We are monitoring the situation and will make you aware of any further developments. Thank you!”

Dane County — first confirmed case in the state

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Public Health Madison and Dane County announced Feb. 5 a Dane County resident tested positive for COVID-19 — coronavirus.

On Feb. 28, officials announced the patient had two negative tests and was released from isolation. Medical officials had been testing this individual every other day for several weeks.

Officials thanked the person who has had to remain in isolation since the end of January.

“This person has been nothing but patient and understanding,” officials said in a YouTube video released Friday.

Precautions being taken

People who traveled in the past 14 days to places with community spread of COVID-19 (international and domestic locations) should self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms like fever, cough, or difficulty breathing are present, they should contact their local health department and health care provider for possible testing. People should call ahead before arriving at a health care facility for testing.

State and local health officials’ responsibilities include:

Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms. People with symptoms are tested for COVID-19.

Performing follow-up testing for individuals who test positive to determine when a person can be released from isolation.

Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing.

Preparing Wisconsin for community spread of COVID-19.

With further spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., DHS officials asked that people be prepared for actions that may be disruptive but are necessary to slow the spread of disease, such as temporary closures of colleges and universities, child care facilities and schools, workplace social distancing, and measures like replacing in-person meetings with teleworking and modifying, postponing, or canceling mass gatherings.

People should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

Covering coughs and sneezes.

Avoiding touching your face.

Staying home when sick.