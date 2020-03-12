Ascension Wisconsin implementing temporary visitor restrictions due to coronavirus

MILWAUKEE — Ascension is implementing temporary visitor restrictions, in both inpatient and outpatient settings, to minimize disease transmission, specifically the spread of viral respiratory infections — including coronavirus.

Ascension Wisconsin said the following in a press release,”Our goal is to protect our associates and those we are privileged to serve by limiting possible exposure to Novel Coronavirus and directing people to the right level of care.”

The following visitor restrictions are similar to the infection control precautions we put in place in our hospitals and care sites every year during flu season to protect our patients, visitors and associates.

Ascension Wisconsin’s current visitation policy includes the following:

Restricting visitors who have flu-like symptoms and/or cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath, runny nose/nasal congestion, or sore throat.

Limiting visits to two visitors per patient at any given time.

Visits from children under age 14 will be at the discretion of patients and clinicians involved in their care.

Per guidance from the CDC, we are restricting visitors who have returned from a country within the past 14 days that the CDC has designated as Level 3 Warning or Level 2 for Novel Coronavirus.