Canada's Justin Trudeau in self-isolation after wife exhibits flu-like symptoms

CANADA — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife has exhibited flu-like symptoms.

Trudeau’s office said Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom and began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever late Wednesday night. She is being tested for COVID-19 and is awaiting results.

The statement said “Out of an abundance of caution, the prime minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie’s results.”