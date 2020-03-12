Driver crashes into 2 unoccupied vehicles while fleeing from police, 2 arrested

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday night, March 11 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee.

The pursuit began just before 7 p.m. in the area of 43rd Street and Thurston Avenue after officers attempted to stop a reckless driver.

Officers activated their emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle, however, the driver disregarded the officers’ lights and sirens and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner. Police said the plates that were displayed on the vehicle did not list to the vehicle.

The vehicle pursuit ended when the driver crashed into two unoccupied vehicles in the area of 38th Street and Capitol Drive. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen.

The occupants, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old woman from Milwaukee were arrested.