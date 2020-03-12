× Elmbrook schools to begin virtual learning March 16 due to coronavirus concerns

BROOKFIELD — In-person classes for students in the Elmbrook School District will be suspended, switching to virtual learning on Monday, March 16. The district announced the decision in response to Gov. Tony Evers’ public health emergency declaration regarding the spread of coronavirus

Virtual classes will be held from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 and spring break will continue as planned from March 23-27. A virtual learning plan for all grades K-12 can be found HERE.

Face-to-face classes will be in session on Friday, March 13.

The Burleigh Elementary School fifth-grade musical performances scheduled for Friday, March 13 have been postponed. The district solo and ensemble competition at Brookfield East High School scheduled for Saturday, March 14 has been canceled.

The Elmbrook Schools will be distributing lunches every weekday at two school sites to students who qualify for free or reduced lunch. Additional information about meal pick-up, as well as athletics, will be shared with families on March 13.

The district encourages families to follow the guidance and recommendations provided by the CDC regarding safe hygiene and travel. Students and staff who travel to any Level 2 or Level 3 country, or any area in the United States with a significant outbreak, may be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to school or work.