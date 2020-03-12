Gov. Evers, state officials to discuss state’s response to coronavirus pandemic
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday, March 12 will hold a news conference to discuss updates to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Evers is scheduled to speak at 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Evers will be joined Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) Administrator Dr. Darrell Williams, and Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews of the National Guard.
For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
