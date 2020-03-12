× Greendale Schools announces cancellation of district events, class will remain in session

GREENDALE — The spread of the coronavirus is prompting the Greendale School District to make adjustments to events.

In a letter to parents and community members, Interim Superintendent Kim Amidzich indicated that beginning Monday, March 16, large gatherings of 250 or more, will be suspended through at least April 6. That adheres to CDC guidelines.

The superintendent also announced the cancellation of the following district events:

Canterbury Raffle Basket Night on March 18

Senior Night at the Theater on March 19

Honk! The Musical on March 20 and 21

All District Concerts on March 24, 25, and 31

Park & Rec Dance Recital on March 28

Amidzich said at this time, “school will remain in session. Child care through Park and Recreation will remain open as long as school is in session. Only students and staff will be permitted in the schools to limit exposure. All scheduled field trips that include gatherings of 250 or more will also be canceled.”

Amidzich’s statement finishes by saying the following:

“I want to stress that there are no known cases of COVID-19 in Greendale at this time. All steps are intended to slow the spread of the virus through social distancing. Parents have the ability to excuse their student from school using the regular school attendance procedures. Please refer to this letter that offers guidelines on how to decide if your child is too ill to go to school. “We appreciate the patience and support of our families and the community as we work with local, state, and national authorities to make decisions in the best interest of our students, staff, and the greater community. We will keep you notified of these plans through emails and the homepage of the Greendale Schools website.”