House lawmakers introduce legislation to ensure free coronavirus testing for seniors

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind (D) and two other representatives introduced legislation on Thursday morning, March 12 that will make testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) free for seniors who receive coverage through Medicare Advantage.

Rep. Kind issued the following statement in a news release:

“Health care costs should not have to be a factor when it comes to Wisconsinites staying safe and healthy during this outbreak. In order to combat the spread of COVID-19, it’s crucial that Wisconsinites—and especially seniors who are particularly at risk—have access to testing without having to worry about their ability to pay. Requiring Medicare Advantage to waive testing fees is a commonsense way to give seniors one less thing to worry about at this time.”

This legislation will be included in a larger package as part of the House of Representatives’ efforts to bolster the federal government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and address the severe impacts of the coronavirus on Americans’ safety and financial security. This package follows the $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus spending package signed into law last week. That package included support for state and local health agencies, vaccine and treatment development, and loans for affected small businesses to lessen the economic blow of this public health emergency.