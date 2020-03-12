MATC temporarily suspends all in-person classes beginning Monday, March 16

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College is suspending all in-person classes beginning Monday, March 16 through Saturday, March 21 — with the exception of those classes taught 10 percent online. Officials say the class suspension impacts day and evening classes at all four campuses, education centers, and community sites.

MATC President Vicki Martin said in a news conference on Thursday, March 12 that much of the time when classes are off will be used for planning to transition to alternative formats. This will include next steps for laboratory-type and clinical classes. Students in these classes will receive specific communications as needed.

Suspended classes are expected to return in alternative formats including online on Monday, March 23 with an expected return to more traditional formats by Monday, April 13. Watch for any additional updates regarding this schedule.

No student-facing services will be provided Wednesday, March 18.

Faculty, Staff and Administrators

Employees should continue their normal work schedule, with the exception of those with special health considerations as noted below. This is in keeping with the practice at other institutions of higher education throughout the U.S.

Faculty will be contacted by the Vice President of Learning on Friday, March 13 with additional information regarding their work schedule.

We appreciate the dedication of our employees and their continued commitment to student success.

CLICK HERE to learn more on MATC’s handling of the coronavirus issue.