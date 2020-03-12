× Michael Bublé, Dan+Shay postpone Fiserv Forum tour dates

MILWAUKEE — Concerts at Fiserv Forum have started to be affected by coronavirus concerns. Michael Bublé and Day + Shay announced Thursday they are postponing their spring tours that stop in Milwaukee.

Michael Bublé was scheduled to perform at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, March 29. There is no word when the concert will be rescheduled.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances,” Michael Bublé said. “We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone.”

Dan + Shay was scheduled to perform on April 11 and has been rescheduled for August 28.

“It is a strange, strange time for all of us, but we felt this was the right thing to do,” the band said. “We hope that everyone can make their city’s rescheduled date, but if not, refunds will become available at the point of purchase. Stay safe out there.”