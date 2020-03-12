LIVE: WIAA holds news conf. on boys and girls basketball tournaments amid coronavirus
LIVE: Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency, speaks about state’s efforts in handling coronavirus
Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Mountain lion attacks Colorado deputy: ‘Multiple shots were fired at the animal’

Posted 11:04 am, March 12, 2020, by , Updated at 11:43AM, March 12, 2020

Female puma found in Torres del Paine National Park

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – A deputy and citizen were attacked by a mountain lion in Larimer County, Colorado, Wednesday afternoon.

The attack happened as deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and game wardens from Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a reported mountain lion attack in unincorporated Larimer County/Loveland.

After tracking the animal from the original site to a trailer park, the mountain lion attacked a deputy. Multiple shots were fired at the animal, but it continued moving east across the river and to a home near Highway 34.

A CPW game warden shot and killed the animal near the home. Both the injured citizen and deputy were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.