× MSOE: 2 students tested for coronavirus, in isolation

MILWAUKEE — Two students at the Milwaukee School of Engineering have been tested for coronavirus, a school spokesperson said.

Those students were tested at the school’s wellness center, per protocol recommended by the school. The students are currently being monitored and isolated as a precaution until the results of the tests are known.

The school released the following statement:

This is a rapidly evolving situation. We know there are questions that remain unanswered and our Pandemic Response Team is working diligently with university administrators to provide answers and scenarios covering all of them. We are in consultation with public health experts and we will keep you informed. Given the information we have at this point, we respect the individual decisions of students, faculty and staff to stay away from classes or large gatherings if they do not feel comfortable being in these settings today and to take the recommended precautions.