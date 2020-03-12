× Oriental Theatre capping capacity, moving screenings due to coronavirus spread

MILWAUKEE — The Oriental Theatre on Milwaukee’s east side will rescheduling certain film screening and capping capacity for others due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

The decision, announced March 12, includes capping all screenings at 33% of the venue’s capacity through the end of April. The theatre recommends leaving room around other patrons when choosing seats, and noted that the balcony will be closed for most screenings.

Also, the theatre’s “rowdy” screening of “Cats” — originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, March 20 and 21 — to Friday and Saturday, August 21 and 22. Tickets already purchased for the March screening will be honored on the corresponding night in August. Guests seeking a refund by emailing their name and order number to orientaltheatre@mkefilm.org by Thursday, March 19.

The members-only screening for March has been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 5. Additionally, members will get a second screening free in August.