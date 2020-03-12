LIVE: WIAA holds news conf. on boys and girls basketball tournaments amid coronavirus
Report: Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

Posted 10:19 am, March 12, 2020, by , Updated at 10:22AM, March 12, 2020

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz speaks to the media during 2020 NBA All-Star - Practice & Media Day at Wintrust Arena on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Another Utah Jazz player has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN is reporting that Donovan Mitchell has tested positive. He is the second NBA star to contract the virus.

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, the league announced on Wednesday as it suspended the season.

 

