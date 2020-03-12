× Report: Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell tests positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Another Utah Jazz player has tested positive for the coronavirus, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN is reporting that Donovan Mitchell has tested positive. He is the second NBA star to contract the virus.

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, the league announced on Wednesday as it suspended the season.