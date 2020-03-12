× UW-Milwaukee officials: UWM Foundation employee tested for coronavirus not infected

MILWAUKEE — The UWM Foundation employee who was tested Monday, March 9 for COVID-19 at a Milwaukee-area hospital is not infected with the virus, officials announced Thursday, March 12.

On Wednesday, the UWM Foundation building was closed, along with an adjoining convenience store.

An initial news release from UWM said the employee became ill after contact with someone who went to a country with the Level 3 warning. The employee works in a UWM Foundation office connected to the Cambridge Commons residence hall. Chancellor Mark Mone noted “a disinfecting routine” in the area, along with an ongoing public health campaign on campus to raise awareness about good hygiene practices and steps students should take to protect their health. Mone said it’s not believed the employee would have had any contact with students since there were no interactions between the UWM Foundation office and Cambridge Commons.

Study abroad programs canceled

In a news release Thursday, UWM officials added that all spring semester study abroad programs were canceled. University officials were working with the 63 students affected on their return to the United States. The university took the action Thursday after officials with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dramatically expanded the number of countries with Level 3 travel warnings.

UWM also canceled faculty-led study abroad programs planned for the summer of 2020 to France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Spain, the release said. University officials were evaluating remaining faculty-led summer study abroad programs to other countries.

Spring break extended; alternate instruction until April 10

Meanwhile, university officials advised students returning home or to an off-campus residence during the extended spring break from March 15 to 29 and the period of alternate instruction from March 30 to April 10 to take essential items such as laptops, medications, and items related to coursework.

While UWM residence halls will remain open, the university is discouraging trips back and forth to retrieve items in order to slow the spread of disease. Other key facilities remaining open during this period include: Golda Meir Library, Klotsche Center, UWM Children’s Center, and the UWM Student Union.

Officials announced Thursday two commencement ceremonies May 17 will be held as scheduled, noting that “any changes will be announced well in advance of graduation.”

