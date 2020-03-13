× Betty Brinn Children’s Museum, others to close temporarily to slow spread of COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum announced Friday, March 13 that it will temporarily close to the public starting tomorrow, March 14, to support the efforts of public health officials to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Museum Executive Director Brian King issued the following statement in a news release:

“The safety of our staff and visiting families is the Museum’s priority. While we do not have any suspected or confirmed cases connected to the Museum, closing to the public supports recommendations by Wisconsin health officials to minimize gatherings of people and maintain the cleanest environment possible. We will continue to discourage travel for our staff to affected areas and follow the guidance of the City of Milwaukee Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Centers for Disease Control regarding our operations and reopening. We look forward to announcing when we can invite families back to play.”

In addition to suspending general admission, all announced programming and events will be canceled until further notice.

More information is available at bbcmkids.org.

Meanwhile, the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace Art Museums have shut down as of Thursday night, March 12. They will remain closed through the end of the month.