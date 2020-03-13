× Cudahy, St. Francis school districts to close; no classes beginning March 16

CUDAHY — In response to guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus, Cudahy School District announced Friday, March 13 that all schools will be closed to students beginning Monday, March 16.

The Cudahy Health Department has recommended the closure continue through April 10. The district plans to resume classes on April 14.

The district has asked families to monitor the Skyward system for ongoing communication regarding the closure and plans to offer alternative education to students in the interim. More details about those offerings will be available Monday, March 16.

Families who rely on the district’s breakfast and lunch program will have the opportunity to pick up packaged meals at multiple sites during the closure.

The St. Francis School District is also closing all schools, effective Saturday, March 14 through April 13. That closure includes all school and recreation department events, before and after-school care and athletics activities. After school care will be provided on March 13 as scheduled.

District staff and families will be receiving information regarding employment and school details. The district encourages people to self isolate as much as possible, avoid crowds and continue universal precautions such as hand washing.