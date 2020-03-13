× Discovery World to close March 14, reopen April 1 due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — As a public health precaution due to COVID-19 coronavirus, Discovery World will close to the public starting Saturday, March 14 and intends to reopen Wednesday, April 1. All events and public programs during that time will be canceled.

“The situation we are all facing today emphasizes the importance of science in our society,” said Bryan Wunar, Discovery World President & CEO. “We look forward to reopening Discovery World in the near future to engage more people in science learning and helping to build a greater appreciation for the role science plays in all of our lives.”

Discovery World will continue to provide updates on its website at www.discoveryworld.org.