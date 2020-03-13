Former Gov. Walker in self-quarantine, spoke with someone who tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is self quarantining at home after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in February, Walker’s official Twitter account posted on March 13.

The statement said that Walker attended the Conservative Political Action Conference on Feb. 27 where he spoke with a person later identified by the American Conservative Union as having tested positive.

As a precaution, Walker canceled all events and remained at home through March 13 — two weeks since he attended the conference. Walker consulted medical professionals who determined there was no concern that he had contracted the virus.