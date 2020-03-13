Free Spectrum broadband, Wi-Fi available to students and their households nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn. — To ease the strain on consumers amid the coronavirus pandemic, Charter Communications will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have Spectrum service up to 100 Mbps.

Charter also shared the following statement:

As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends.

To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households. For eligible low-income households without school-aged children, Charter offers Spectrum Internet Assist, a low-cost broadband program delivering speeds of 30 Mbps.