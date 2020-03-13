LIVE: North Shore Health Department holds a news conference to address coronavirus
Germantown officials: Worker dies after being trapped by fallen concrete panel

Germantown Police Department

GERMANTOWN — A worker died from injuries on Friday, March 13 after being trapped by a fallen concrete panel at International Concrete Products in Germantown.

Germantown police revealed in a Facebook post that Germantown Fire Department/Rescue and Germantown Police Department were dispatched to the scene after receiving a 911 emergency call.

Upon the arrival of first responders, workers were moving the piece of concrete.

Personnel from the Germantown Rescue Department determined the worker was deceased.

