× Germantown officials: Worker dies after being trapped by fallen concrete panel

GERMANTOWN — A worker died from injuries on Friday, March 13 after being trapped by a fallen concrete panel at International Concrete Products in Germantown.

Germantown police revealed in a Facebook post that Germantown Fire Department/Rescue and Germantown Police Department were dispatched to the scene after receiving a 911 emergency call.

Upon the arrival of first responders, workers were moving the piece of concrete.

Personnel from the Germantown Rescue Department determined the worker was deceased.