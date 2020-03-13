× Greendale Schools will be closed beginning March 16, digital learning to begin March 18

GREENDALE — Greendale schools will be closed effective Monday, March 16 due to coronavirus.

A message emailed to parents and community members said schools will be closed and the buildings shut down for a three-week period from March 16 through April 3. Officials will re-evaluate the need for continued closing and communicate to families, staff and the community on or before Wednesday, April 1 of the plans to reopen Greendale Schools. Greendale Schools 2020 Spring Break remains scheduled April 6 through 10.

Digital learning

Meanwhile, digital learning for grades 6 through 12 will begin for students on Wednesday, March 18. School principals for those grades will communicate directly with students and families with additional information on digital learning access and expectations via email by noon on Tuesday. Digital learning will begin on Wednesday, March 18 for those students. Officials say they will work individually with those students who indicated in the survey taken at school on Friday, March 13 that they have limited or no access to the internet at home.

The rest of the message to parents and community members reads as follows:

Our Elementary Team is meeting on Monday to discuss how we will proceed with elementary school learning during this closing period. More information on this will be provided to families early next week. Access to Lunch Service The District will have lunch available beginning Monday, March 16, for any families in need. This lunch service will be served at College Park Elementary from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays. More information on this will be provided over the weekend. Bridge for Kids and Care 4 Kids Child Care Bridge for Kids and Care 4 Kids programs will offer child care for students who are CURRENTLY ENROLLED in these programs on Monday and Tuesday, March 16 and 17. Families enrolled in these child care programs will receive information directly from the Bridges/Care4Kids program. Beginning March 18, Bridge for Kids and Care 4 Kids will be closed through April 3, 2020. We strongly encourage families to follow the guidance and recommendations provided by the CDC regarding safe hygiene and travel. Students and staff who travel to any Level 2 or Level 3 country, or any area in the United States with a significant outbreak, may be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days before returning to school or work. More information on COVID 19 is available on the CDC website. Once again, I am grateful for the patience and support of our families and the community as we work with local, state, and national authorities to make decisions in the best interest of our students, staff, and the greater community. We recognize this closing is a significant burden this places on our families and community, but feel this is the right thing to do in response to an unprecedented health crisis. We are in close communication with our local public health officials and are committed to ensuring we are doing our best to slow the spread of COVID-19. We will keep you notified of updates to our plans through emails and the homepage of the Greendale Schools website.