Jack Daniel’s closing Tennessee distillery to visitors amid coronavirus concerns

Posted 7:40 am, March 13, 2020, by , Updated at 07:44AM, March 13, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Jack Daniel’s Distillery in Lynchburg is closing temporarily to visitors beginning Monday due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a Jack Daniel’s spokesperson, distillery operations will continue as normal and their goal “is to minimize the risk to employees and guests and help lower the probability of the spread of the virus” to their employees, families and the community.

In addition, Miss Mary Bobo’s Restaurant and Lynchburg Hardware & General Store which are part of the tour experience will be closed temporarily.

Existing tour reservations before Monday will be honored, and the closure to the public will remain in place until the health emergency is over. All tickets previously purchased for the affected dates are refundable.

