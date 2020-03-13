× MCSO: Body found on Oak Leaf Trail in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in Oak Creek on Thursday, March 12.

Authorities were notified around 6:30 p.m. of the body, found on the Oak Leaf Trail just east of Howell Avenue. The identity and cause of death are not known at this time.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Oak Creek Police Department and Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Lab Response Team responded to the scene.