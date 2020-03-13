Menomonee Falls PD seeks suspect who allegedly stole $500+ of perfume from Kohl’s

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for public assistance identifying and locating a suspect involved in an alleged theft from a Kohl’s department store on Friday, March 13.

Police say the suspect was last seen fleeing the store — located near Appleton Avenue and County Line Road — on foot, heading west on County Line Road after stealing $556.80 worth of women’s perfume.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man with dark facial hair and long hair. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray t-shirt with red and white lettering, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700. You can also make an anonymous tip through Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.